India vs Australia: ‘I’ve been glued to my TV’ - Glenn Maxwell in awe of India cricketer

Rishabh Pant has broken a number of wicket-keeping records in the ongoing Test series between India and Australia and it looks like the youngster has a new fan in Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell was all praise for the youngster and said that he remains glued to his TV every time he’s come out to bat.

“He’s an amazing talent. We have only seen him scratch the surface in terms of his ability. I’ve been glued to my TV every time he’s come out to bat ... if he does get going, it’s pretty good to watch,” Maxwell said.

Pant has played seven Test matches for India, having scored 465 runs at a strike rate of 73.22. Coming at the lower middle-order, he has smashed 49 boundaries and 15 sixes in his Test career so far. Maxwell said that he was is fascinated with the way Pant keeps “reserve-scooping balls with a straight bat”.

“He’s extremely talented ... he played some extraordinary innings for us over there. He got an amazing hundred, where he just kept reserve-scooping balls with a straight bat, over third man for six.I think he was a gymnast growing up, so he’s extremely flexible. He can manipulate his body into different positions to hit the ball,” he added.

Pant surpassed MS Dhoni, Wriddhman Saha and Syed Kirmani to become the wicket-keeper with the most number of dismissals in an India vs Australia Test series.

Rishabh Pant surpassed Wriddhiman Saha on Monday to become the India wicket-keeper to take the most number of catches in a Test match.

Earlier, Pant went past Saha to become the India wicket-keeper to take the most number of catches in a Test matches and he also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to take six catches in a Test innings against Australia.

