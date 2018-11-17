India vs Australia, ICC Women’s WT20, Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet and Co eye top spot

Preview: India will face their biggest challenge so far in the ICC Women’s World T20 when they lock horns with a gifted Australian team in an inconsequential group game.Considered title contenders, both India and Australia stormed into the semi-finals of the showpiece with a game to spare. Assured of a place in the last-four stage, the result of Saturday’s match may not be of much significance, but India are aware that beating a superior side will help them take the confidence into the knockouts. The two fancied teams wasted no time in switching into top gear in the Caribbean, having convincingly won all their three matches so far, and another victory in the next round robin game would certainly be a huge morale booster.

Follow India vs Australia ICC Women’s WT20 Live Updates below -

18:45 hrs IST In-form Aus pose a big threat The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs to seal their place in the last four of the competition.





18:35 hrs IST Team on a roll India cruised into the semi-finals with a 52-run defeat of Ireland at the Providence Stadium. The result meant that Group B’s top-two spots were decided, with Australia being the other semi-finalist. It also meant New Zealand and Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament.





18:25 hrs IST India’s batting prowess While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the best possible start to the tournament with her blazing century against New Zealand, the seasoned Mithali Raj showed there is no substitute for experience with two fine half-centuries, the knocks coming in times when the team needed them the most.



