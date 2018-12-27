India vs Australia: ‘If Rohit hits a six, I’ll support Mumbai Indians’ – Tim Paine fires epic sledge - Watch

Australia skipper Tim Paine tried to get under the skin of India batsman Rohit Sharma during the second day of the third Test between the two teams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

At the stroke of Tea on the day, wicket-keeper Paine was heard talking to the Aaron Finch, who was fielding at forward short leg. Nathan Lyon was bowling to Rohit Sharma while Ajinkya Rahane was at the non-striker’s end.

“There is a toss-up between (Rajasthan) Royals and (Mumbai) Indians for me. If Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai,” Paine’s voice was caught by the stumps mic.

Also Read: India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Melbourne

Paine was referring to the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, which are captained by Rohit and Rahane respectively.

The Aussie keeper was trying his best to rile up Rohit and force him to commit a mistake and Paine even brought long-on up to entice the Indian batsman to hit the ball on the top. But the experienced Rohit didn’t fall for it and kept playing his natural game and took India to 346/4 at the end of the second session.

Earlier, in the second Test, Paine was seen engaging in war of words with opener Murali Vijay from behind the stumps.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 17th Test ton, creates new record

“Murali, I know he’s your captain but you can’t seriously like him as a bloke,” Paine was heard saying this to Murali Vijay in the second innings of the Perth Test.

The conversation started with Paine telling Kohli: “You’re the one that lost it yesterday, now you’re trying to be cool today.” Umpire Gaffaney interrupted and said: “That’s enough.” But Paine wasn’t done as he said: “We are allowed to talk.” Gaffaney said: “Play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you’re the captain.” But Paine added one last salvo and said: “Keep your cool, Virat.” Kohli responded with a smile.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 10:09 IST