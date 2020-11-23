India vs Australia: ‘If his rhythm is right, he will not be easy to play’, Sunil Gavaskar identifies big Indian threat to Aussies

cricket

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:38 IST

Mohammed Shami has emerged as one of India’s finest pace bowlers over the years. During India’s previous tour of Australia, Shami had wreaked havoc by picking up 16 wickets in four Tests matches. He played a major role in India’s historic 2-1 victory in the longest format.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’, Shastri confident about Test series win

Shami is once again a part of the Indian contingent touring Australia for a 3-match ODI series, as many T20Is and a 4-match Test series. Former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has showered praises on the Indian speedster and warned the Aussies to beware of him.

“Mohammed Shami in particular has a fabulous bouncer. If he gets it right on target, then you can be pretty certain that not too many batsmen will be able to negotiate him,” Gavaskar told Sportstar.

“He is not very tall and his short ball will come skidding at you around your shoulder and head, and that’s the most difficult delivery to play. If his rhythm is right, he will not be an easy bowler to play,” Gavaskar added.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘No one is ever ready for short ball,’ Sunil Gavaskar on Steve Smith’s challenge to Indian pacers

Gavaskar’s remarks came in response to the statement of former Australian captain Steve Smith. The latter reckoned that it would be difficult for Team India bowlers to constantly bowl the short balls.

Smith, in his statement, recalled facing New Zealand’s Neil Wagner. Earlier this year, the Kiwi speedster troubled the Aussie with his short balls, getting Smith out four times.

“He [Wagner]’s got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and down…everything is between your ribs and your head. If teams are trying to get me out like that it’s probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people’s bodies if you continually bowl short. I’ve faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven’t had too many stresses with it. I suppose we’ll just wait and see,” Smith had said.

India will play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia. The first ODI will take place on Friday in Sydney.