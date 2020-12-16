e-paper
India vs Australia: ‘If things get heated, this team won’t step backward,’ says Tim Paine ahead of Adelaide Test

India vs Australia: While the India captain Virat Kohli is predicting the upcoming series to go without things getting personal in the middle, Australia captain Tim Paine has said that he will wait and see how things work in the middle.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Tim Paine.
File image of Tim Paine.(File)
         

The stage is set for a thrilling bout of Test cricket as led by Virat Kohli, the India cricket team will face off against Tim Paine-led Australian cricket team in Adelaide. Though, this time around, things will be much different than the last time around. This would be the first Day/Night Test between India and Australia - and for Kohli’s team, it would be their first overseas Pink-ball Test.

Australia will feel they have an edge going into the contest with the Indian team not used to play Test cricket under lights in Australian conditions.The two teams have shared an intense rivalry over the past few years, but the players were seen sharing a great camaraderie during the limited overs series.

Also read: ‘Holding grudges is pointless, don’t see things getting personal in this series,’ says Virat Kohli ahead of Adelaide Test

While the India captain Virat Kohli is predicting the upcoming series to go without things getting personal in the middle, Australia captain Tim Paine has said that he will wait and see how things work in the middle.

“Yeah, look, in terms of what goes on in the field, we’ll have to wait and see,” Paine said during his media interaction.

”You certainly don’t go into it planning to have run-ins or be overly aggressive or anything of that. We just sort of go out, try and execute our plans, firstly with our skill, with bat and ball.”

“But on field, things do heat up at times,” conceded Paine. “And should that happen,..there’s no doubt that this team won’t be taking a backward step,” he added.

