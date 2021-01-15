India vs Australia: India’s injury concern grows as Navdeep Saini complains of groin pain, BCCI provides update
- India vs Australia: The BCCI has provided an update on Navdeep Saini as India fast bowler went off the field hobbling.
The BCCI has provided an update on Navdeep Saini as India fast bowler went off the field hobbling on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. Shortly after having Marnus Labuschagne dropped off his bowling, Saini went down clutching his thigh before leaving the ground with the physio.
“Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team, the BCCI tweeted after both teams took the tea interval.
Bowling the fifth ball of the 36th over, Saini seemingly pulled a muscle and went down on the ground straightaway before Rohit Sharma completed the over. Saini returned later to field but did not bowl and walked off shortly after.
Australia went into the tea interval nicely placed at 154/3 after losing Steve Smith to Washington Sundar earlier in the session. Australia were 87 when Smith departed, but from there, Labuschagne and Matthew Wade have held fort, adding 67 unbeaten runs for the fourth wicket.
Labuschagne rode his luck, surviving two close changes. Barring the straight forward catch which Rahane dropped at gully off Saini, Labuschagne escaped another close caught behind chance. Natarajan, bowling round the wicket, had Labuschagne driving forward as the ball took the edge and nearly carried to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. As the ball seemed to be dropping on Pujara, Rishabh Pant put in the dive in front of him.
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
India vs Australia: The dream run continues for T Natarajan, who on Friday not only became India's 300th Test cricketer but went on to make the occasion even special with his maiden Test wicket.
Australia ended the day on 274/5 with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green sharing an unbeaten partnership that threatens to put the hosts in command of the match.
Mohammad Amir talked about the need to give players 'space' and the importance of putting an end to a scary environment in the Pakistan team.
