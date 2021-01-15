India vs Australia: Washington Sundar dismisses dangerous Steve Smith for maiden Test wicket – WATCH
- India vs Australia: Washington Sundar got off the mark in Test cricket and in quite some style as he dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith for 36.
If you thought getting a Test cap was going to be Washington Sundar’s high point of the day, think again. The off-spinner all-rounder from Tamil Nadu decided to make the occasion even more special by claiming his maiden Test wicket, that of the dangerous Steve Smith for 36.
Sundar, who replaced senior spinner R Ashwin in India’s XI for the fourth Test struck immediately after lunch. With his first ball of a new spell, Sundar drifted a ball to Smith’s pads, which the batsman flicked but straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at square leg, who completed his second catch of the match.
Earlier in the day, Sundar became India’s 301st Test cricketer after Ashwin handed him his Test cap. Incidentally, the man Sundar replaced in the Playing XI, Ashwin had dismissed Smith thrice earlier in the series – once each in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, meaning this is the fourth time that the batsman has fallen to an offspinner. Sundar has played 26 T20Is and one ODIs for India since making his international debut back in 2017.
Australia went to lunch 65/2, but with the wicket, India snapped a partnership that was beginning to look really dangerous. India had a brilliant start to the Test with Mohammed Siraj striking in his first over to dismiss David Warner, followed by Shardul Thakur removing Marcus Harris cheaply for his maiden Test wicket. From there, usual suspects Smith and Marnus Labuschagne came together to forge a 70-run partnership for the third wicket before Sundar ended the stand.
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
India vs Australia: The dream run continues for T Natarajan, who on Friday not only became India's 300th Test cricketer but went on to make the occasion even special with his maiden Test wicket.
Australia ended the day on 274/5 with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green sharing an unbeaten partnership that threatens to put the hosts in command of the match.
Mohammad Amir talked about the need to give players 'space' and the importance of putting an end to a scary environment in the Pakistan team.
26-year-old Mohammed Azharuddeen's 37-ball century is only behind Rishabh Pant's 32-ball effort for Delhi in the tournament.
India vs Australia: The BCCI has provided an update on Navdeep Saini as India fast bowler went off the field hobbling.
India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
India vs Australia: Washington Sundar got off the mark in Test cricket and in quite some style as he dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith for 36.
India vs Australia: Rathour stated that the Indian side was not even aware of the incident and it didn't affect Pant's batting in any aspect.
India vs Australia: News of fast bowler T Natarajan and bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar making their Test debuts for India was met with plenty of warmth and adulation by users of Twitter.
