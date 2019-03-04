India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for 2nd ODI – Vijay Shankar out, Rishabh Pant in

India got off to a great start in the ODI series with a six-wicket victory in the first match in Hyderabad on Saturday. Even though the Indian top-order struggled, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav strung a gritty partnership of 141 runs to help their team chase down a total of 236/7.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue with figures of 2/44, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Here’s a look at the predicted XI for the Indian team for the second ODI in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma hasn’t been in the best of form in his recent outings. The opening batsman has notched 30-plus scores, but is struggling to middle the ball on a consistent basis. The Mumbai batsman will certainly look to spend more time in the middle and get into the groove ahead of the World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan hasn’t scored a half-century in his last six international innings. The Delhi batsman is an integral part of the Indian team and his form makes a big difference to the side’s results. Dhawan will have to ensure that he gets his eye in before going for his shots.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is striking the ball well, but he is making a habit of getting out in forties in his last few innings. The Indian captain would certainly like to score big runs before the all-important World Cup. The top three has scored the bulk of the runs for India in the last couple of years and therefore their form is imperative to India’s chances in any tournament.

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has gone off the boil since his score of 90 runs in the fifth ODI against New Zealand. The number four batsman will be certainly looking to strike form ahead of the World Cup. If Rayudu continues to fail in the rest of the series then the Indian team management may look for a replacement.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni played another gem of an innings in the first ODI against Australia. After India were struggling at 99/4, Dhoni orchestrated another chase along with Kedar Jadhav, through a gritty and sensible innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman ensured that India didn’t lose wickets and Jadhav could play his natural game at the other end.

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav played a brilliant innings of 81 runs from 87 balls in the first ODI. He struck nine boundaries and one six during his knock. Jadhav’s form gives the Indian team management the belief that even if the top three fail, they have enough firepower in the middle order.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant may get a chance in place of Vijay Shankar at the number seven position. Shankar conceded 22 runs off his three overs and didn’t get a chance to bat in the last match. Since Kedar Jadhav can fill in as the fifth bowler, the Indian team management may look to play an extra batsman in the next ODI.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an excellent spell in the first ODI against Australia. The off-spinner conceded only 33 runs in his 10-over spell. Jadeja, who is a live wire on the field, is making a strong case for a place in India’s World Cup eleven. Jadeja has the ability to hit the big shots lower down the order as well.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav put up a brilliant performance in the first ODI once again. The chinaman bowler returned with figures of 2/46, picking up the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb. Kuldeep has been a vital player for the Indian team in the last couple of years and he will certainly look to continue his form in the upcoming matches.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been in tremendous form since the Test series in Australia. The speedster was India’s most economical bowler in the last match. Shami may get the nod ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar when the Indian team management pens down the eleven for their first World Cup match.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was a bit on the expensive side in the first ODI. The fast bowler picked up two wickets for 60 runs against Australia. Bumrah has been India’s go-to bowler in all formats and therefore he will certainly look to put up a better performance in the next match.

