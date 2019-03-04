India vs Australia: MS Dhoni impact - Numbers reveal stunning form of Dhoni, huge cause of worry for visitors

Not quite the chase master, not quite the finisher of yore, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his own unique way has underlined his importance to this Indian side. Yes, he needs time to settle in, he needs bowling attacks to bowl to his strengths and he needs a partner who is willing to run at full throttle. These have been the key cogs in his ODI innings in the recent past, and this new Dhoni has been in rampant form this year.

Against Australia, he has been very consistent - 4 consecutive half centuries, and now he has 1600 ODI runs against Australia and is the 3rd highest run-scorer against them. Also, he now has 13 fifty plus scores against Australia which is the second most by an Indian after Sachin Tendulkar.

In 2019, Dhoni has come out to bat in six innings and has scored 301 runs at an average of 150.50, which is the best by any batsman this year. In fact, it is also the second-best average by any batsman in a year given a cutoff of 300 ODI runs.

It has become imperative for sides to get rid of Dhoni in chases. When Dhoni is not out in a chase, India have won 47 out of 49 matches (win rate: 95.92%).

After he took India over the line in Hyderabad, captain Virat Kohli expressed satisfaction with the way the middle order shouldered responsibility.

“You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar who is also experienced now. That partnership was outstanding and it was more or less a complete performance. That set the platform,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 12:51 IST