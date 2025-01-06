'India vs Australia is best series to watch but the Ashes...': BGT rivalry remains 2nd in Tests for Michael Vaughan

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently offers the best that Test cricket has to provide but the Ashes remains the biggest rivalry in the sport, according to former England captain Michael Vaughan. The intense nature of the 2024/25 series showcased the fact that the rivalry between India and Australia has emerged as one of the most popular contests over the last two decades and while Vaughan feels that these series have been the best to watch, the sheer history of the Ashes still puts it ahead. Sydney, Jan 03 (ANI): India's Captain Jasprit Bumrah and Australia's captain Pat Cummins at the toss ahead of their fifth and last test match, at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday. Indian Commentator Ravi Shastri is also present. (ANI Photo)(BCCI- X)

“No, England versus Australia is the greatest rivalry. The greatest series at the minute is Australia versus India,” said Vaughan on Club Prairie Fire. “The rivalry of the Ashes goes back 150 years. You know, this recent modern rivalry is the best series the last 20 odd years actually. You'd say that India versus Australia has been the best series to watch, both home and away. I think the most contested, never quite sure what's going to happen. But in terms of rivalry, surely the Ashes is still the biggest rivalry. 50, 60 years, this rivalry carries on.”

Vaughan admitted that the main problem with the Ashes is England's inability to compete in Australia. The last time England won the Ashes in Australia was 2011. That series also marked the last time England won a Test match in the country, with Australia winning the next three series 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0.

"The problem with the Ashes is my team has not managed to travel down under and compete. We compete very strongly at home and that makes it a great contest. The last two series in the UK have been tremendous, right up there with any kind of series.

"But the problem with the English side getting on a plane and that 24-hour journey, it's been a problem, and we've not been able to compete. So in terms of the contest, it's been nowhere near home and away," Vaughan said.

‘Best contest in the world but not the biggest rivalry’

Vaughan said that India and Australia have been competitive both home and away which makes the rivalry the one that currently produces the best in Test cricket. However, he said that the same can't really be said in this series, where India won the first Test but then tapered off. "Whereas India, Australia, the contest has been very, very good, both home and away. So the best contest in the world, but it's not the biggest rivalry. But let's be honest, India won the first game in Perth and played great but since then, they've been blown away, really. They'd have lost in Brisbane, the series would have been done and dusted by now.

"You've got to say this series, as much as it's been brilliant cricket, a lot of it, particularly the last three games, has been very one-sided. Australia has managed to get the upper hand and play some great cricket, and India has not been able to find a way of kind of throwing a punch back. They've thrown a shoulder barge back, but they haven't been able to throw a punch back." Michael Vaughan concluded.