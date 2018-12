India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shami breathe fire at Adelaide nets

The Indian bowlers are expected to put on a strong performance if India are to win their maiden Test series in Australia and the trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were seen sweating it out at the Adelaide Oval nets on Tuesday. The first Test between the two teams will start on December 6, Thursday. While it is a four-match series, drawing first blood will be crucial for both teams. The new-ball bowlers worked up intense pace in the nets and troubled the likes of openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a photo of the trio bowling at the nets which read: “The pace battery in action at the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia. #AUSvIND”

The pace battery in action at the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fNs7NRSOQJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2018

The Indian cricket team’s No.1 Test ranking will be at stake in the four-match series against Australia but the side can hold on to the position if it manages to draw even just one game. Australia are currently ranked fifth on the table.

“A 4-0 series win for Australia will move them into No.1 position in Test rankings; India need to draw one Test to retain top spot,” the ICC said in a statement.

The four-Test series starts in Adelaide on Thursday. India are on 116 points, while Australia are on 102 points in the ICC rankings.

“This difference of 14 points means India are expected to win the series comfortably and their failure to do so will result in the Asian side losing points,” the ICC stated.

If India win the series 4-0, they will move to 120 points while Australia will drop to 97 points. However, if the series result is reversed, then Australia will move to numero uno position on 110 points and India will slip to third on 108 points (0.065 behind England).

For India to successfully defend the top ranking, they will have to draw at least one Test. A 3-0 series result in Australia’s favour will mean that Kohli’s men will be on 109 points and the home side will be on 108 points. A 3-1 series win for Australia means they will finish on 107 points and India will end on 111 points.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 13:17 IST