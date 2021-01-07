e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘It’s the weakest batting line-up,’ Gautam Gambhir feels India have a strong chance against ‘vulnerable’ Australia

India vs Australia: ‘It’s the weakest batting line-up,’ Gautam Gambhir feels India have a strong chance against ‘vulnerable’ Australia

India vs Australia: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes India have a good chance of winning the series and it stems of Australia’s fragile batting line-up.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India celebrate the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in Melbourne.
India celebrate the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in Melbourne.(Getty Images)
         

India are playing the third Test against Australia in Sydney and at this point, the series could not be more evenly-poised. After losing the first Test in a forgettable manner, and then losing a few key players including skipper Virat Kohli who returned to India for the birth of his first child, the visitors bounced back at MCG under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership to level the series.

And now, all of a sudden, questions are being raised if Australia can save the series and whether the hosts are starting to panic. Steve Smith has not been in good form and India bowlers are breathing fire at the moment. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes India have a good chance of winning the series and it stems of Australia’s fragile batting line-up.

“We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it’s the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India are much better than Australia,” Gambhir told news agency ANI.

“I haven’t seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven’t played India’s main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series.

“It’s a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don’t think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts’ batting line-up. They are under pressure.”

