India vs Australia: Kedar Jadhav shows his crazy dance moves, leaves teammates in splits - Watch

India’s middle order batsman Kedar Jadhav decided to show his crazy dance moves at the airport when the Indian team was travelling during the ODI series against Australia. The 33-year-old carried out a break dance which had his teammates in splits, especially the limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and batsman Shubman Gill were called upon to replace the suspended KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in India’s limited overs team, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has said.

Rahul and Pandya were suspended pending an investigation into comments they made about women on Koffee with Karan which have been condemned as sexist and inappropriate.

“With KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya set to return from Australia, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to send all-rounder Vijay Shankar and batsman Shubman Gill as replacements,” acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

Shankar, who has played five Twenty20 internationals, will join the team before Tuesday’s one-day match in Adelaide where India will bid to level the series having lost in Sydney by 34 runs on Saturday.

He will remain with the team for the tour of New Zealand where India are scheduled to play five one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Gill, 19, has been selected only for the tour of New Zealand beginning with an one-dayer in Napier on January 23.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 09:34 IST