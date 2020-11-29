India vs Australia Live Score 2nd ODI: Do or die game for Virat Kohli & co. in Sydney

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: India would be hoping for a better outcome than the first ODI when they take on Aaron Finch’s Australia in the 2nd ODI. For India captain Virat Kohli, it would be important that the team puts on a better fielding and bowling performance than the first ODI, and the Indian fans will be hoping that they can get the Aussie top order out quickly. Winning the toss would be crucial as it could determine which team can get bat on a good Sydney track and put pressure on the opposition. Plenty of action coming straight from Sydney - do or die game for India. Can the visitors bounce back?

Follow live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd ODI:

7:45 hrs IST 2nd ODI Preview: Having drawn first blood, Australia hold edge over India heading into the second ODI. With another flat deck expected and limited swing on offer, their batting threat looms large on India once again. They were ruthless and robust, especially the batting and based on what the world saw on Friday, have a lot more depth in their squad, let along the XI, than their Indian counterparts. They were beaten 1-2 the last time around. Now is Aaron Finch’s chance to even the odds and dish out a fifth consecutive ODI defeat on the No. 2 ODI team in the world.





7:40 hrs IST India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI against Australia India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami/ T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah





07:35 hrs IST Squads: India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams



