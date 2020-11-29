India vs Australia Live Score 2nd ODI: Do or die game for Virat Kohli & co. in Sydney
IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Follow live score and updates of the 2nd ODI between India vs Australia in Sydney. Virat Kohli’s India is trailing 1-0 to Aaron Finch’s Australia in 3-match ODI series.
7:45 hrs IST
2nd ODI Preview:
7:40 hrs IST
India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI against Australia
07:35 hrs IST
Squads:
07:30 hrs IST
India vs Australia 2nd ODI - LIVE!
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: India would be hoping for a better outcome than the first ODI when they take on Aaron Finch’s Australia in the 2nd ODI. For India captain Virat Kohli, it would be important that the team puts on a better fielding and bowling performance than the first ODI, and the Indian fans will be hoping that they can get the Aussie top order out quickly. Winning the toss would be crucial as it could determine which team can get bat on a good Sydney track and put pressure on the opposition. Plenty of action coming straight from Sydney - do or die game for India. Can the visitors bounce back?
Follow live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd ODI:
2nd ODI Preview:
Having drawn first blood, Australia hold edge over India heading into the second ODI. With another flat deck expected and limited swing on offer, their batting threat looms large on India once again. They were ruthless and robust, especially the batting and based on what the world saw on Friday, have a lot more depth in their squad, let along the XI, than their Indian counterparts. They were beaten 1-2 the last time around. Now is Aaron Finch’s chance to even the odds and dish out a fifth consecutive ODI defeat on the No. 2 ODI team in the world.
India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI against Australia
India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami/ T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Squads:
India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill
Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams
India vs Australia 2nd ODI - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd ODI between India and Australia in Sydney. The tensions are high in the Indian camp after losign the first match by 66 runs. The match showcased some weaknesses in Indian bowling unit - and that is a worrying sign for Kohli & co. But this is a long tour and India will hope they can figure things out on how to pose a threat to the Aussies in their own backyard.