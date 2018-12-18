India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 in Perth: Tough task ahead of Vihari, Pant

A tough task lies ahead of India batsmen on Day 5 of the second Test in Perth. India need 175 more runs on the final day of the match and have just five wickets remaining. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are at the crease and they will have to play out of their skins to help India take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Australia for their part would fancy their chances of drawing level.

07:30 hrs IST Pandya, Agarwal added to Test team Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have both been added to the Test squad. Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out for the rest of the series. https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-prithvi-shaw-ruled-out-of-test-series-mayank-agarwal-called-up/story-TSlrIKcv4qpxG5MRdz4D9K.html





07:06 hrs IST Chance to make a name There is a big chance for both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to make name for themselves. It will be tough and nasty but that is what Test cricket is all about.





06:48 hrs IST The all important pitch This is how the pitch on this all important Day 5 looks like. Day five #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xsYTwJQZdw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2018



