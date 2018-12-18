India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 in Perth: Tough task ahead of Vihari, Pant
India vs Australia 2nd Test, Live Updates: Catch all the live score and updates from Day 5 of the second Test match between Australia and India.
07:30 hrs IST
07:21 hrs IST
07:06 hrs IST
06:48 hrs IST
06:37 hrs IST
A tough task lies ahead of India batsmen on Day 5 of the second Test in Perth. India need 175 more runs on the final day of the match and have just five wickets remaining. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are at the crease and they will have to play out of their skins to help India take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Australia for their part would fancy their chances of drawing level.
Pandya, Agarwal added to Test team
Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have both been added to the Test squad. Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out for the rest of the series.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-prithvi-shaw-ruled-out-of-test-series-mayank-agarwal-called-up/story-TSlrIKcv4qpxG5MRdz4D9K.html
Vihari getting ready for Day 5
.@Hanumavihari going through the drills before start of play on Day 5 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ij4BjL1Buz— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2018
Chance to make a name
There is a big chance for both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to make name for themselves. It will be tough and nasty but that is what Test cricket is all about.
The all important pitch
This is how the pitch on this all important Day 5 looks like.
Day five #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xsYTwJQZdw— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2018
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final day’s play from the second Test in Perth. India are in a tough position but can they pull a rabbit out of the hat?