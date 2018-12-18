HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 in Perth: Tough task ahead of Vihari, Pant

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Live Updates: Catch all the live score and updates from Day 5 of the second Test match between Australia and India.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 18, 2018 07:29 IST
highlights

A tough task lies ahead of India batsmen on Day 5 of the second Test in Perth. India need 175 more runs on the final day of the match and have just five wickets remaining. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are at the crease and they will have to play out of their skins to help India take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Australia for their part would fancy their chances of drawing level.

 

07:30 hrs IST

Pandya, Agarwal added to Test team

Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have both been added to the Test squad. Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out for the rest of the series.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-prithvi-shaw-ruled-out-of-test-series-mayank-agarwal-called-up/story-TSlrIKcv4qpxG5MRdz4D9K.html

07:21 hrs IST

Vihari getting ready for Day 5

 

07:06 hrs IST

Chance to make a name

There is a big chance for both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to make name for themselves. It will be tough and nasty but that is what Test cricket is all about.

06:48 hrs IST

The all important pitch

This is how the pitch on this all important Day 5 looks like.

 

06:37 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final day’s play from the second Test in Perth. India are in a tough position but can they pull a rabbit out of the hat?