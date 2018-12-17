India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami enters elite list of Indian pacers with 6-wicket haul in Perth

India’s chances of wrapping up the Australian innings early on Day 4 of the second Test at Perth were dealt a big blow as the duo of Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine put on 72 runs for the fifth wicket to take the hosts into a commanding position.

But Mohammed Shami turned the match on its head by first sending back captain Paine (37) and then accounting for opener Aaron Finch of the very next delivery. Finch, who had retired hurt on Day 3, lasted only one delivery on his return to the crease.

ALSO READ: Aaron Finch hit on finger by Mohammed Shami, forced to retire hurt - Watch

The paceman also accounted for the wicket of Nathan Lyon and ended the innings with figures of 6/56. This is the fourth best bowling figure for an Indian paceman in Australia.

The list is headed by former India captain Kapil Dev, who produced as masterpiece in Adelaide in 1985 and recorded figures of 8/106.

Ajit Agarkar’s 6/41 at the same venue in 2003 laid the foundations of a fairytale win for the Indians. While Abid Ali also picked up 6 wickets (6/55) at the Adelaide Oval during the 1977-78 tour.

Shami, who has proved several times that he is a bowler of immense capability, bowled a persistent line outside the off stump and kept creating wicket taking opportunities and was eventually rewarded for the same.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 12:32 IST