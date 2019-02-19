India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami wants to win series and dedicate it to martyred soldiers in Pulwama attack

Mohammed Shami has said that the Indian team will do whatever it takes to win the upcoming ODI series against Australia and then dedicate the win to the martyred the CRPF jawans.

“We will do everything we can to get a series win and dedicate it to the soldiers,” Shami told India TV.

Shami has already donated an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association.

ALSO READ: Pulwama attack - India should not play against Pakistan in World Cup - Harbhajan Singh

“It’s very upsetting to hear about the tragic events that happened in Pulwama. They risk their lives at the borders so we Indians can sleep safe. It’s the least we can do by contributing to help the families who have lost their loved ones and we will always be by their side,” he added.

“It’s our responsibility to give back for the amount they have done for us. We Indians are safe because they’re risking their lives 24x7,” he added.

The sporting community has come together to support the families of the soldiers and cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, and Virender Sehwag have already made their share of contributions.

ALSO READ: We will see what happens - IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla on India vs Pakistan in World Cup

“Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.

Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month’s salary.

“I’m donating my one month’s salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind,” the Olympic medallist said

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 17:50 IST