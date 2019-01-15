India vs Australia: MS Dhoni pulls off a lightning-quick stumping to send Peter Handscomb back - Watch

MS Dhoni may not be in top form with the bat, but his wicket-keeping hasn’t dropped an inch during his entire career. In the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide, Peter Handscomb missed the ball while trying to play a slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling. While playing the shot, Dhoni noticed that Handscomb’s backfoot had moved out of the crease. Thereafter, the wicket-keeper quickly dislodged the bails. The Australian was out for 20 and the home side was reduced to 157/4.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an excellent throw to dismiss Usman Khawaja during the second ODI in Adelaide on Tuesday. Khawaja decided to take a quick single after directing the ball towards point, Jadeja collected the ball with one hand and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Khawaja was well short of the crease and was out for 23 runs. The amazing direct hit helped India break a 56-run partnership between Khawaja and Shaun Marsh. Australia were reduced to 82/3 in 18.3 overs.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the toss. They are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the Sydney ODI by 34 runs.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 11:42 IST