India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant involved in six-hitting challenge, other players join - Watch

After winning the second ODI, the Indian team led by Virat Kohli is on the cusp of sealing the series in Ranchi. Ahead of the match, the players hit the nets in the training session and special emphasis was given on attacking the spinners.

India have been troubled by Adam Zampa in the previous two games, and attacking him could be one of the tactics employed by the management to thwart the challenge.

In a video posted by BCCI, the batsmen were seen stepping down the track and clobbering spinners for a maximum, which could be a concerted effort to attack the Australian spinners.

Who could hit the longest SIX? Here's a look at #TeamIndia's fun SIXES challenge at the nets during training in Ranchi #INDvAUS 😎👌 @Paytm pic.twitter.com/syd7YSa3Wu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2019

MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu were the batsmen in focus, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar too used the long handles.

India lead the five-match series against Australia 2-0 courtesy of wins in Vizag and Nagpur and will have the chance of taking an unassailable lead in Ranchi on Friday. If they manage to do so, India will become only the third country to complete 50 ODI wins against Australia. Only England and Windies have managed to do so thus far.

Kohli — who slammed his 40th ODI ton in the second match — is all set to reach a new milestone as skipper of the Indian team in the 50-over format. If Kohli scores 27 runs in Ranchi, he will become the 12th cricketer ever to score 4000 runs as captain in ODIs.

Also, he will become only the 4th Indian captain ever to reach this landmark after Dhoni (6641), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) & Sourav Ganguly (5104).

