India vs Australia: After 500th ODI win, Virat Kohli and Co on the cusp of another big milestone

Virat Kohli and his troops will look to complete another team milestone just days after recording their 500th win in the 50-over format of the game.

India lead the five-match series against Australia 2-0 courtesy of wins in Vizag and Nagpur and will have the chance of taking an unassailable lead in Ranchi on Friday.

If they manage to do so, India will become only the third country to complete 50 ODI wins against Australia. Only England and Windies have managed to do so thus far.

However, India’s win rate against the five-time World Champions isn’t the best as they stand at fourth in the list behind South Africa (47%), Windies (43%) and England (41%).

Also, if the hosts manage to claim a series win in Ranchi, it will better their already-excellent ODI record at home. In the last 10 bilateral series at home, the ‘Men in Blue’ have recorded convincing victories albeit the five-match series against Proteas in 2015.

India have massively improved upon its record against Australia this decade. For the first time, the ‘Blue Brigade’ have won more matches than they have lost in a decade against the Aussies.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

