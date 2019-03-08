India vs Australia: MS Dhoni signs autographs and clicks photos with fans ahead of third ODI – Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been the talk of the town in Ranchi ever since he landed in the city for the third ODI against Australia. A huge group of fans greeted him at the airport and the star player met some of them after a practice session as well, signing autographs and clicking photos with them. India, who lead the series 2-0, will look to seal the five-match series in the third ODI on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quintessentially a modest man and no wonder he has politely declined to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium.

Just like the Sunil Gavaskar stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai or the Virender Sehwag gate at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, the swanky Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium will have its very own ‘Mahendra Singh Dhoni Pavilion’.

“At the AGM last year, the decision was taken that the North Block stand that comprises media enclosure as well as VIP boxes would be named after Dhoni,” Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debashis Chakraborty told PTI on Wednesday.

However, Dhoni didn’t agree to inaugurate the stand, said Chakraborty.

“We requested him but he said ‘Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna.’ (What’s there to inaugurate in my own house). He is still so humble and down to earth,” Chakraborty said.

