India vs Australia: Murali Vijay says he is raring to go after century in warm-up match

Murali Vijay issued an early warning to the Australian bowlers as he slammed a scintillating century on the fourth day of team’s warm-up clash against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Vijay crossed the 50-run mark in 91 deliveries but accelerated in stunning fashion and scored the next fifty off just 27 deliveries to complete his ton.

After the match, he sounded extremely happy with his performance and said that he just wants to go out and contribute for the Indian cricket team as they face Australia in the first Test in Adelaide on December 6.

“Basically, I am ready, I just want to go out there and contribute and give a good start for my team,” Cricket.com.au quoted Murali Vijay as saying after the warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI.

“I have always been aiming at that and nothing different this time. It’s an interesting series for us and hopefully we can start it well,” Vijay added.

The last time Vijay played in Adelaide, he scored 53 and 99 and although the visitors were defeated 0-2 in the series, he went on to score a total of 482 runs at an average of 60.25.

“Always feels good to go to grounds where you have scored runs, it helps you a lot and I have good memories of it and looking forward to the Adelaide Test,” Vijay said.

Since the Test series against England , Vijay has missed India’s last five Tests after a poor showing with the bat at Lord’s but now he is raring to go.

“You have to work and find ways to work things out,” he said.

“If you are not part of the team, you have to make sure you keep your work ethics at the top level and once you get the chance you have to be ready to go.

“That was my basic fundamental after being dropped in England until now,” Vijay further added.

