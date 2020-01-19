e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Nobody can say we played an inferior Australia side - Ravi Shastri

India vs Australia: Nobody can say we played an inferior Australia side - Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli had led India to its first ever Test series win on Australia soil but it had come in the absence of their key batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, who were serving bans after being indicted in a ball-tampering scandal.

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
India's Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey greets each other after India won the third and final ODI.
India's Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey greets each other after India won the third and final ODI.(PTI)
         

“Nobody can say we played an inferior Australia side,” said head coach Ravi Shastri, taking an obvious dig at critics who did not rate highly India’s Test series win Down Under last year.

Shastri’s comments came after India wrapped the home ODI series against full-strength Australia.

Skipper Virat Kohli had led India to its first ever Test series win on Australia soil but it had come in the absence of their key batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, who were serving bans after being indicted in a ball-tampering scandal.

Critics said the win came when Smith and Warner were not there to challenge India. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also said the even Kohli knows that the away Test series win in 2019 was not against a full-strength Australia .

READ: Virat Kohli and I knew we had to get a big partnership - Rohit Sharma

“This team, the boys showed great character. Nobody can say we played an inferior Australia side. They got a thrashing in Mumbai, and then to win two games, with all the travel, and with Australia winning all three tosses,” Shastri said after India’s seven-wicket win in the decisive third match.

But both Smith and Warmer were in the Australian line-up for this ODI series, which India claimed 2-1 after losing the series-opener in Mumbai.

Shastri said key to India’s win was picking “important wickets in the middle overs.” Eulogising the players in his side, Shastri said each one of them is good enough to be in the playing XI.

“They realised once they got off to a start, that this Australian attack will always look for wickets. Each of those 11 will always look to get in the door if they get a foot in,” he said.

READ: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker

“Virat and Rohit batted well, and Shreyas will get a lot of confidence from this innings.” Shastri was full of praise for his bowlers, saying the rival batsmen can’t take much freedom against them in the death overs.

“If sides are looking to take us apart in the last 10 overs, then we have a lot of variety. The game might be 130 years old, but that [the yorker] is still the best ball in the world,” Shastri said referring to the block-hole delivery which the Indians used very effectively and consistently against the Australians in this series.

“The exposure they (youngsters) get against this Australian outfit will stand them in good stead. Their mindset will be entirely different. Young Saini is quick, and if he gets it right, he’ll tickle a few. Really proud of the guys - I thought they were magnificent,” he signed off.

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news