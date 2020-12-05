India vs Australia: ‘None of that took place,’ Tom Moody expresses his ‘No.1 concern’ in Jadeja concussion debate

cricket

Dec 05, 2020

The first T20I between India and Australia saw the Virat Kohli-led side using a concussion substitute - Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja after the latter was struck on the helmet by seamer Mitchell Starc in the final over of the India’s innings. India rode on Jadeja’s unbeaten 44 run-innings to post a target of 162 for the Aussies to chase.

When India came out to defend, Chahal came out to take the field in place of Ravindra Jadeja. Australia coach Justin Langer was seen having a discussion with the match referee David Boon at the boundary ropes.

To add to the Aussies’ wounds, Chahal registered figures of 3/25 to help India to a 11-run win. He was awarded the man of the match performance.

Former Australia allrounder Tom Moody said that his biggest issue with what went down is the fact that Jadeja was not given a check-up by medical staff as per protocols after he was struck on the head.

“My issue is more related to the protocols once the player is hit on the head. This is obviously posting the tragedy of Phil Hughes, who lost his life. The protocol is very clear on this,” Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Once a batsman gets hit in the head, the medical team comes to the ground - to make sure the player is clear and okay to continue. And two, the helmet is okay - and more often than not, they replace the helmet. The manufacturers of the helmet cannot guarantee that there are no fractures in the helmet itself. None of that took place.”

“That is, for me, the no. 1 concern. This is not Jadeja’s fault. We don’t know this - he may have a delayed concussion. Which is absolutely possible - I have no issues with Chahal replacing him as a concussion substitute.

“Yes, they are different kinds of spinners - one’s better than the other - but on the other hand, Jadeja was selected in the side to bowl four overs. So, I have the right to replace him with a specialist spinner. I have no issues with that either.

“My issue is more around the process that was not taken at the point when Jadeja was hit in the helmet. If that was done, like the way it should have been done, we would not be sitting here and having this discussion,” he further explained.

“We would understand that he possibly had a delayed concussion - and it is a coincidence that he has a hamstring niggle as well. But we need to worry about the player,” he signed off.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.