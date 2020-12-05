‘We are masters at trying to find a loophole in rules’: Sanjay Manjrekar feels ICC will look into ‘concussion substitute’ rule after Chahal move

cricket

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 07:43 IST

India’s decision to bring on leg-spinner as a ‘concussion substitute’ for Ravindra Jadeja has left the cricketing world divided. Jadeja was hit on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc delivery, and even though India captain Virat Kohli did mention that it was after the end of the innings that the batsman complained of dizziness, which forced India to go for a concussion substitute, many former cricketers have called it unfair since no physio came on to check on Jadeja the moment he copped a blow to the head.

In fact, after the hit to the helmet, Jadeja’s batting really took off and he produced a game-changing knock of 44 not out of 23 balls. Jadeja was also seen to be in a bit of trouble with his hamstring, which added fuel to the entire episode. In between the innings, Australia coach Justin Langer, in conversation with match referee David Boon, looked unimpressed with India’s decision to bring on a concussion substitute because perhaps he thought it was the hamstring injury that was preventing Jadeja from taking the field.

The move worked wonders for India as Chahal returned figures of 3/25 from his four overs and dented Australia with the wickets on in-form Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, an effort for which he was named ‘Player of the Match’. After the match, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar mentioned how the incident promises to make the ICC more active towards the ‘concussion sub’ rule, believing that the board might make some changes or alterations to it.

“Really happy that he got that opportunity and I think Virat also was very honest to accept that as fate turned out, they had a better bowled than somebody who might have not been able to bowl his four overs. Chahal was a huge bonus and thank god India went to 160 that it all became possible,” Manjrekar said on the ‘Extraaa Innings’ Show on Sony Sports Network.

“But now, after this, there’s going to be a lot of thought given to the concussion substitute, the whole concept purely because we as players – all of us – there are rules made with good intention but we are masters at trying to find a loophole in the rule for our own advantage. Whether India took an advantage, we don’t know, but there’s something the ICC needs to start looking at, so that one team doesn’t get such a massive advantage.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not impressed with the decision, saying the physio needed to be out there to check on Jadeja when he took the blow to his helmet. Highlighting the same, Manjrekar felt it was a ‘breach of protocol’ not to have someone go through the process which convinces that there indeed is a concussion.

“What ICC or the referee will have a problem with is, like Glenn said, there was no visit from the physio. Nobody came, no time was taken to see whether he was ok. He just carried on playing,” he added.

“It’s a breach of protocol that has happened, and I’m sure that is something the match referee will raise with India, because they opted for a concussion substitute but one of the main things with the protocol is that the moment you get hit on the head, they have to spend some time out there, asking the batsman how he feels.

“The physio has to come in, there are certain sets of questions that have to be asked and then the player continues batting, With Jadeja, it just happened and there was hardly any delay.”