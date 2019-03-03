India vs Australia: Not looking for wickets and trying to save runs cost Australia in 1st ODI – Michael Clarke

At one stage during India’s chase, Australia were in the driver’s seat. The hosts were reduced to 99 for 4 and Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were at the crease, about the start the innings.

Slowly, the batsmen got going, they ticked over the scoreboard and slowly the partnership took the game away from the Australians, who could not separate them.

“There were a number of areas where India beat Australia. They were probably 30-35 runs short, they started really well with the ball, they were aggressive in their approach. Unfortunately, their attitude changed in the middle overs as they tried to stop runs rather than look for wickets and I think, this hurt them,” former Australian captain Michael Clarke told CricketNext.

ALSO READ: 1st ODI report card – Bowlers set up impressive win in Hyderabad

Dhoni and Jadhav combined beautifully and thwarted all attempts made by the Australian attack. While Dhoni dropped anchor, Jadhav was more expressive in his stroke-making. They remained unbeaten as India got home with 6 wickets to spare.

Crediting the presence of Dhoni at the other end, Jadhav said that he derives a lot of confidence while batting with the former captain.

“I can’t put it out in words. Every time I see Mahi bhai, I feel very confident. That sort of aura is like, that you see him and feel that ‘I will deliver today’. He has the knack of getting the best out of every player and that’s what everybody loves about him,” he told after the match.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 16:02 IST