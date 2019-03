The bowlers produced a scintillating display to help India beat Australia by six wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Following the heroics of the bowlers, middle-order batsmen Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni put together a match-winning stand to help the hosts get over the line.

Let’s take a look at how the eleven Indian players performed in the opening clash of the blockbuster series.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 0/10, Verdict: Very poor

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on the first ball that he faced in the chase and there is absolutely nothing to say about his performance in the match. Dhawan gave away the easiest of the catches to Glenn Maxwell off Nathan Coulter-Nile on the first ball of the second over.

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma did well to help India cope up with the dismissal of Dhawan early on in the innings. He stitched a good partnership with Virat Kohli to bail the hosts out of trouble. A soft dismissal off Coulter-Nile meant India were in a spot of bother even before they crossed the 100-run mark.

Virat Kohli – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

Skipper Virat Kohli’s 76-run stand with Rohit put India back on track after an initial blow. He played the role of the aggressor and put the pressure back on the Aussie bowlers. But just before he could complete his half-century, Adam Zampa and Decision Review System (DRS) combined to dismiss him for 44.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

After the loss of two big wickets in quick succession, the stage was set for Ambati Rayudu to rebuild the Indian innings and end further speculation regarding the number four slot. However, Rayudu fluffed his chances once again and at the score of 13, he edged a Zampa delivery into the hands of wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni came up with the goods just when it mattered the most. After the fall of three quick wickets in the chase, Dhoni struck a century stand with Kedar Jadhav to help India take a 1-0 lead in the series. Dhoni held the innings from one end and let Jadhav play the role of the aggressor and script one of India’s famous wins at home.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav rose up to the occasion for India and powered the team to an impressive win with his unbeaten knock. Jadhav slammed 81 off 87 deliveries which included nine fours and one six. With the ball, Jadhav was very economical as he gave away just 31 runs in seven overs. Jadhav also scalped the crucial wicket of Marcus Stoinis looked dangerous during his brief stint in the middle.

Vijay Shankar – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

All-rounder Vijay Shankar had a poor outing in Hyderabad as he didn’t get a chance to bat and with the ball, he proved to be very expensive. Shankar gave away 22 runs in his first three overs and that forced skipper Kohli to not hand him the ball to bowl further in the match.

Ravindra Jadeja – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was included in the side in place of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and he didn’t disappoint. Jadeja bowled his full quota of 10 overs and gave away just 33 runs. His bowling in the middle-overs created pressure on the visitors and that helped India keep Australia’s total down.

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav once again illustrated his importance to the team as he ended with good figures of 2/46 in 10 overs. His dismissal of Usman Khawaja helped India stop the flow of runs initially and then, he got rid of Peter Handscomb with the help of MS Dhoni.

Mohammed Shami – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Mohammed Shami started the match with two maidens in the first five overs and that helped in setting the tone for India for the rest of the match. During the middle-overs, Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Turner were taking the attack to the hosts but Shami returned and cleaned both the batsmen up. He ended with outstanding figures of 2/44 in 10 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah– Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was once again successful in giving India a flying start as he got rid of captain Aaron Finch on his third ball of the day. During the end of the innings, Nathan Coulter-Nile was threatening to take Australia’s score closer to the 250-run mark but Bumrah removed him as well. There were 10 boundaries off Bumrah’s bowling in the day and he was tad expensive in comparison to other Indian bowlers.

