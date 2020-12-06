e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Not quick enough like Dhoni’, Matthew Wade tells Shikhar Dhawan after stumping opportunity - WATCH

As Dhawan was getting ready to bat after the missed stumping opportunity, Wad was heard saying, “Not quick enough, I’m not Dhoni,” on the stump mic.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Shikhar Dhawan, right, makes his ground as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade retrieves the ball during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
India's Shikhar Dhawan, right, makes his ground as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade retrieves the ball during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
         

Australia’s stand-in captain Matthew Wade attempted a quick stumping in the second T20I against India in Sydney, to get the better of Shikhar Dhawan. However, the Indian opener was quick enough to land his foot and deny the dismissal. Later, when the replay showed that Dhawan was safe, Wade humorously spoke that he wasn’t fast like former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

The incident happened during the 9th over of India’s chase. Mitchell Swepson bowled a shorter delivery, outside off and Dhawan tried to cut but missed. Wade made no mistake in collecting the ball, waited for Dhawan to raise his foot and quickly dislodged the bails.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India

The square-leg umpire went to the third umpire to check on the possible dismissal. The TV replay shattered the hopes of the Aussies as Dhawan turned out to quicker than Wade. As Dhawan was getting ready to face the last ball of the over, Wad was heard saying, “Not quick enough, I’m not Dhoni,” on the stump mic.

Here’s the video:

 

Dhawan survived that stumping attempt and then went on to score his 11th T20I half-century. His scintillating 36-ball 52 set the tone for India to chase down the mammoth 195-run target.

With 25 required off the final 12 balls, Pandya brought the equation down to 14 in the last over. He slammed a couple of boundaries in the penultimate over to ease off the pressure a bit. The all-rounder then belted two huge sixes to seal the match in India’s favour. He also claimed the player of the match honours as he remained unconquered on 42 off 22 balls.

ALSO READ | ‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Hardik Pandya explains reason behind change of bats in penultimate over of India’s chase

Earlier, Wade led from the front with a blistering half century and powered Australia to a strong total after a fairly commanding performance with the bat. He collected 13 runs off the first over, pulling, driving and paddle sweeping Deepak Chahar for three fours.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

