India vs Australia: Numbers reveal Virat Kohli and team battling against history to keep series alive in Adelaide

Virat Kohli and company need to be in the groove when they walk out for the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Having conceded the Sydney ODI, they cannot afford any more slip as the series will be on the line.

However, history is stacked against the visitors. Australia have been a dominant force in home conditions as they have won 9 of the last 10 completed ODIs against India in Australia. Also, the hosts have clinched the last 5 ODIs at the Adelaide Oval. Sri Lanka was the last team to defeat them back in 2013.

India, on the other hand, do not have a very promising record at the Adelaide Oval. They have managed to win only a solitary match at the venue out of the 5 matches played. Their last win came in 2012 when a certain MS Dhoni took charge of the chase and led India to a memorable triumph.

The pitch in Adelaide is on the slower side and the average first innings score in the last 10 matches has been 244 which could force India to include Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix.

“We are not very pleased with the way we played. I thought we were fine with the ball, score of 300+ was par on that wicket. We thought 280 was chaseable on that wicket but losing three wickets in such a short span of time is never good. Rohit was outstanding and MS supported him well but we could have done better with the tempo of the game,” captain Virat Kohli said at the end of the SCG ODI.

The batting did not come good and India’s top-order was put under a lot of pressure. How they respond and come up with the goods could well define the match in Adelaide.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 11:10 IST