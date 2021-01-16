'Rishabh Pant always tries to smash me, looking forward to bowl at him': Nathan Lyon after striking in 100th Test
Nathan came into his milestone 100th Test match needing four wickets to get to 400 scalps in the longest format of the game. By the time rain washed out the last session of Day 2, he needed just three. Australia’s premier off-spinner had given India a body blow just before Tea by removing opener Rohit Sharma for 44.
While many including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar criticised Rohit for the shot he played, credit must be given to Lyon too who changed his line perhaps after seeing Rohit charge down the track. Lyon, whose general line of attack is around the fifth stump, pitched that one on off, cramping India’s vice-captain for room, who ended up skying it to long on.
“Rohit is a world-class player and tried to bowl him my best ball, Lyon said during the rain break.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 full highlights
This was also the sixth time Lyon dismissed Rohit in Test cricket, the most by any bowler.
India were 62-2 at tea on day two of the series-deciding match at the Gabba in reply to Australia’s 369. Heavy rain during the break soaked the outfield and, after two pitch inspections, umpires called off play without a ball being bowled in the evening session.
Lyon said he was looking forward to bowl at Rishabh Pant who hit him for three fours and three sixes in the last Test in Sydney on his way to a match-changing 97-run inning.
“There’s a nice crack outside off-stump so I'm trying to aim at that. Rishabh always tries to smash me so I'm looking forward to bowl to him, it's always a great battle with him,” said Lyon.
“My natural line is Paine's right glove, that's about a foot outside off-stump, and there's a nice crack on that line so hopefully I can get something out of that,” Lyon added.
Asked about the celebrations for his 100th Test, Lyon said he would’ve gone out for dinner with his family had there been no bubble restrictions.
“It would've been nice to go out for dinner with everyone, including my parents but there are bubble restrictions,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘There's lot to like about him’: Aus assistant coach impressed with India bowler
- Sundar, Natarajan and Thakur bowled with a lot of heart, given the big names they were replacing in the team, but one of them in particular has caught the attention of Andrew McDonald, Australia’s assistant coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It didn’t go down well’: When Ponting asked McGrath not to bowl with new ball
- Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting narrated an incident where he once asked Glenn McGrath to come second change, something the former quick did not approve of.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: Lyon's late strike puts India on backfoot in rain-hit day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa not easy to beat but Pakistan banking on home advantage: Misbah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root returns to form with a fantastic double ton against Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warne, O'Keefe take a dig at Rishabh Pant for wearing shinny sunglasses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root's heartwarming gesture after scoring double ton trends on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Abuse is cheap, shows weakness': Chappell writes open letter to Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 2 Highlights: India score 62/2 before rain plays spoilsport
Pandya brothers' father Himanshu dies, Krunal leaves bio-bubble at SMAT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's done better than what was expected from him': Zaheer lauds India debutant
- India vs Australia: Zaheer Khan, the former India quick, had nothing but good words about the India debutant, who bowled remarkably in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka begin first Test fight-back after Root's double century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa arrive in Pakistan for 1st Test series since 2007
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant always tries to smash me, looking forward to bowl at him': Nathan Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox