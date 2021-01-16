IND USA
'Rishabh Pant always tries to smash me, looking forward to bowl at him': Nathan Lyon after striking in 100th Test
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, is congratulated by teammate's Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne, left, after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during play on day two of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, is congratulated by teammate's Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne, left, after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during play on day two of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(AP)
'Rishabh Pant always tries to smash me, looking forward to bowl at him': Nathan Lyon after striking in 100th Test

Nathan Lyon, in his 100th Test, said he was looking forward to bowl at Rishabh Pant who hit him for three fours and three sixes in the last Test in Sydney on his way to a match-changing 97-run inning.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:00 PM IST

Nathan came into his milestone 100th Test match needing four wickets to get to 400 scalps in the longest format of the game. By the time rain washed out the last session of Day 2, he needed just three. Australia’s premier off-spinner had given India a body blow just before Tea by removing opener Rohit Sharma for 44.

While many including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar criticised Rohit for the shot he played, credit must be given to Lyon too who changed his line perhaps after seeing Rohit charge down the track. Lyon, whose general line of attack is around the fifth stump, pitched that one on off, cramping India’s vice-captain for room, who ended up skying it to long on.

“Rohit is a world-class player and tried to bowl him my best ball, Lyon said during the rain break.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 full highlights

This was also the sixth time Lyon dismissed Rohit in Test cricket, the most by any bowler.

India were 62-2 at tea on day two of the series-deciding match at the Gabba in reply to Australia’s 369. Heavy rain during the break soaked the outfield and, after two pitch inspections, umpires called off play without a ball being bowled in the evening session.

Lyon said he was looking forward to bowl at Rishabh Pant who hit him for three fours and three sixes in the last Test in Sydney on his way to a match-changing 97-run inning.

“There’s a nice crack outside off-stump so I'm trying to aim at that. Rishabh always tries to smash me so I'm looking forward to bowl to him, it's always a great battle with him,” said Lyon.

“My natural line is Paine's right glove, that's about a foot outside off-stump, and there's a nice crack on that line so hopefully I can get something out of that,” Lyon added.

Asked about the celebrations for his 100th Test, Lyon said he would’ve gone out for dinner with his family had there been no bubble restrictions.

“It would've been nice to go out for dinner with everyone, including my parents but there are bubble restrictions,” he added.

india vs australia nathan lyon rohit sharma rishabh pant
Close
