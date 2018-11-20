India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant reveals the preparation behind his big hitting skills - Watch

Rishabh Pant, the man who is being hailed as a successor to MS Dhoni is all ready to take the field for the first T20I against Australia in Brisbane. The young man has had an exciting start to his career and this series could well define his future with the Indian team.

Pant, who loves taking the attack to the bowlers from the outset, gave a glimpse into what goes behind in picking the best bat to use in the match. In a video posted on bcci.tv, Pant can be seen knocking on the bat with a wooden hammer to get the feel of the willow.

“Knocking on the bat, it is called hammering. Although the bats that come these days are match-ready I believe this process gives the me the edge. Once you use a bat in the match, hammering is not required, but yes, it is needed if you are planning to use a new bat,” he says.

“After I give it a good hammering, I will take this bat to the nets and I will get to know about it only after I play in the nets. If I am confident enough to use the bat in the match, I will take it. The best sound is when you get a clear sound (of the hammer hitting the middle of the bat). The best sound comes when the middle of the bat is hit,” he further adds.

Pant will walk out in the middle order and will be expected to prove the finishing touches to the innings. India play the first match of the T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.

