India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant sledges Pat Cummins in Adelaide - “C’mon Patty, it’s not easy to bat here”

Wicket-keeper Rishbah Pant was at his chirpy best and it was Pat Cummins who was on the receiving of it on the fifth and the final day of the opening Test in Adelaide on Monday.

Indian bowlers got rid of the top-six Aussie batsmen before Lunch on the final day and as they were trying to break the budding partnership between Tim Paine and Pat Cummins, Pant tried to unsettle the latter with a few remarks from behind the stumps.

Pant’s chirping was caught by the stump mic and he was heard saying things like “C’mon Patty, c’mon Patty” and “it is not easy to bat here.” Another gem from Pant was to refer spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as ‘Ashley’.

When the video of the banter was put forward to former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia captain Michael Clarke, the duo had contrasting opinions regarding the same.

“I don’t agree with that (Pant sledging Cummins),” Gavaskar told the official broadcasters. “It is good when you say things to motivate your bowler but you should not talk straight to the batsman.”

“Also, you should not sledge the opposition’s fast-bowler when the next venue is Perth,” he added.

While Clarke found this comment from Gavaskar funny, he didn’t agree with his opinion with respect to Pant’s act in the middle.

“It is good (Pant sledging). The idea is to create an environment where the batsman will feel uncomfortable with some banter. These two guys probably know each other well during their time together in the IPL with Delhi (Daredevils —now known as Capitals),” Clarke said.

Gavaskar then went on to say that Pant seems to have settled in the team well as it can be made out from his words behind the stumps.

“In England where he made his debut, he was constantly heard saying ‘Ashwin sir’ or ‘Ashwin bhai’ but now it has become ‘Ash’ and even ‘Ashley’,”Gavaskar said.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 09:05 IST