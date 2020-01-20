India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite list

cricket

Rohit Sharma excelled with the bat once again as he slammed a brilliant century to guide India to a series victory over Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. It was the right-hander’s 29th ODI century and thanks to his impressive feat, he became the batsman with the 4th most number of centuries in the format. Rohit surpassed Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya (28 centuries) and now he is just one behind Australia’s Ricky Ponting. The list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar (49 centuries) and current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli (43). He was also the second fastest to reach the feat after Kohli and he surpassed Sachin and Ponting in that list.

Fewest innings to 29 ODI hundreds:

185 : Virat Kohli

217 : Rohit Sharma*

265 : Sachin Tendulkar

330 : Ricky Ponting

Rohit scored 119 off 128 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and six sixes. Rohit and KL Rahul saw off the first ten overs and scored 61 runs. In the process, Rohit became the third-fastest batsman to register 9,000 ODI runs.

Most centuries in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar (49)

Virat Kohli (43*)

Ricky Ponting (30)

Rohit Sharma (29*)

Sanath Jayasuriya (28)

Sharma put on a key 137-run second-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 89, as India chased down their target of 287 in 47.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten on 44.

Paceman Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets to lead the bowling charge with the hosts restricting Australia to 286 for nine on a good batting pitch despite Steve Smith’s 131.

India fought back in the series after a 10-wicket drubbing in the opening game to outplay the Aaron Finch-led side in the final two ODIs. They won the second ODI by 36 runs.

