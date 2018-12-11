India vs Australia: Shane Warne leaves Virat Kohli blushing at the Adelaide Oval - Watch

With India winning the opening game of the four-Test series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Monday, skipper Virat Kohli was a happy man as he set on to leave the ground after the game with teammates. This is when former Australia leg-spinner turned pundit Shane Warne called the India skipper to watch the video of him dancing to the tune played on the public announcement loudspeaker on the third day of the match.

Kohli being the sport he is stopped to watch the video before walking off pink in the face. Warne took to Instagram to post the video which read: “How cool is this by my mate and legend @virat.kohli - thanks for checking 360 out #wigglewigglewiggle @foxcricket can we break the internet with this followers - come on India, help me do that !!!!”

The official social media account of Cricket Australia posted the video online and the post read: “Virat’s loving it... #AUSvIND”.

It was a brilliant all-round performance from the Indian cricket team as they registered a historic win over Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide on Monday. Cheteshwar Pujara was the top performer with the bat in both innings while the bowlers performed brilliantly as the visitors were able to clinch the match by 31 runs on Day 5.

This was the first time that India won the first match of a Test series in Australia. When it comes to SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations, this was the sixth time that India have achieved this feat with the last instance coming in the 2008-09 series against New Zealand where they went on to win the series 1-0.

Chasing 323 in the final innings, Australia were all out for 291 with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each. Nathan Lyon (38 off 47 balls) played a gritty knock at the bottom of the innings but the task proved to be too much for the hosts as they were bowled out in 119.5 overs. Batting first, India were all out for 250 in their first innings and then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead. India made 307 in their second innings to set Australia a challenging target.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 10:48 IST