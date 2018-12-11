India vs Australia: MS Dhoni is the hero of the country - Rishabh Pant

India’s new record-holder wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has described Mahendra Singh Dhoni as “the hero of the country” and said the former skipper taught him to be patient and handle pressure situations.

Pant, on Monday, equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in India’s 31-run win in the first Test against Australia.

The 21-year-old is now level with Englishman Jack Russell (vs South Africa at Johannesburg in 1995) and South Africa’s AB de Villiers (vs Pakistan at Johannesburg in 2013). He also eclipsed the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha.

“He’s (Dhoni) the hero of the country,” Pant, who took six catches in Australia’s first innings to equal Dhoni on that mark, told cricket.com.au.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him as a person and as a cricketer as well. Whenever he’s around, I feel more confident as a person. If I’ve got any problems I can share it with him and get a solution right away.

“As a wicketkeeper and a player (he’s taught me) to be patient in pressure situations like this (in Adelaide). You have to keep calm and keep composed and try to give 100 per cent.”

Talking about the record, Pant said: “I never thought of the record but it’s good to take some catches and put it inside my kitty. It’s good to have milestones, but I’m not thinking about that too much.”

