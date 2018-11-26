India vs Australia: Shane Warne slams Aussie batsmen’s shot selection, match awareness

Australia went down to India by six wickets in the third and final T20 at Sydney on Sunday meaning the series ended 1-1 after the second match in Melbourne was washed out.

After being in a good position at 68/0 in the eighth over Australia could only muster 164 in their 20 overs. Part of the reason for such a low score was losing of wickets at regular intervals.

The shot selection from the batsmen left a lot to be desired and former Australia leg spinner that is main reason why Australia have been struggling off late.

I’m all for innovation, but I think the mindset is currently wrong. Shot selection / match awareness in all forms is nothing short of horrific. Surely results answer this debate ? "What does the team need me to do now"should be the thinking - not the excuse that’s the way I play https://t.co/eU9yPTSmnp — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 26, 2018

Several former Australian cricketers, including Warne, had been criticized by current player Usman Khawaja for being overly critical, “It’s expected. You train for it, you play for it, you do it all the time,” Khawaja said on Fox Cricket of the new shots batsmen attempt.

“I hear you guys talking a lot about the classic cricket shots. The game’s changed, we do play different shots now.”

Shane Warne wasn’t pleased with the fact that Aaron finch won’t be opening the batting in the next round of shield game for Victoria, a week before the first Test in Adelaide. This is what he had to say about the issue in a tweet.

Just read @AaronFinch5 will not be opening in the shield game this week with Harris, but a week later they will open together for Aust against India. This is a disgrace by Vic & must be fixed before the game- can we please have common sense back into cricket in this country ! 😡 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 25, 2018

