India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan identifies main reason behind India’s crushing defeat

cricket

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 09:10 IST

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that the main reason for India’s loss was the loss of four quick wickets in the middle phase of their innings. “We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said that where we lost four wickets in a go, that is where the game changed for us, then we were behind the game and then we were trying to cover it, so that is where we went wrong,” said Dhawan, who made a gritty 74 off 91 balls at the Wankhede Stadium.

The opener was cautious to begin, slowly opened his shoulders and hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255. This proved to be a walk in the park for Australia as David Warner and Aaron Finch remained unbeaten to overhaul the target in just 37.4 overs.

“KL (Rahul) got out. That time we planned to accelerate and those four wickets we lost, that’s where we lost the momentum. We were targeting 300 runs but we ended up scoring less runs. In bowling, we could not take early wickets. They outplayed us,” Dhawan further added.

“Shreyas (Iyer) has been doing so well and he is a young lad, one-odd innings is going to go here and there, but we as a team back each other and we don’t focus or put too much on one loss,” the opener said.

He also spoke about Kohli’s decision to slip down the batting order to number.4 position in order to accommodate two specialist openers both him and Rahul in the playing eleven.

“See that is a captain’s choice, KL is batting well, he did well in the last series and he played really well and he played well today. I feel it is the captain’s choice where he wants to play and he has done amazing at number three, maybe I feel, he will think about it to go at number three again,” he said.

The current Australian team is a much stronger side compared to the one that toured India last year. “They’ve got good quality bowlers and they’ve got some decent pace as well and it’s a good challenge as well. We guys enjoy taking that challenge and if you look back to the World Cup, we scored 330, we took them on as well,” Dhawan said.