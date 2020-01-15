India vs Australia: ‘If India continue with this...’ - Sanjay Manjrekar cautions Team India after crushing defeat in Mumbai

cricket

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 09:21 IST

Team India captain hinted before the first ODI that he would play Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and hence, he would drop down to number 4 in the batting order. However, when this move transpired it did not yield the required dividends for the hosts. In many ways, when Rahul and Dhawan got out in quick succession, India lost their momentum and their innings went off track. “He has won so many games for India at number three. There is no need to change that,” Harbhajan Singh questioned the move during commentary.

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar too criticised the move and said that this disrupted the batting order. “It is not a great move as it pushes Shreyas Iyer down to five after you gave him time to settle at number four (in the earlier series). If India continue with this, it might be pushed to the same situation that it was in the past.”

After the match, Kohli too conceded that the tactics did not yield dividends as expected and hence, they would rethink this decision in the next matches.

“It’s another challenge to bounce back from here. (On T20 plans) International cricket is always priceless. Experience in any format helps you in other formats. It’s about being out there and playing good international cricket. It’s an opportunity for these young middle order players to stand up to outstanding bowlers and play a match-winning knock. (On batting at 4) We’ve had this discussion in the past. Because of the way KL has batted, we have tried to have him bat up in the lineup. We might have to think about this. Every now and then, it’s about putting people up there and testing them. People need to relax and not panic. Today was one of the days it didn’t come off,” Kohli said after the match.