India vs Australia: Statistical highlights of Hyderabad ODI – Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni set records

Finishing in style with a four over mid-off, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to a six-wicket victory in the first match of the ongoing five-match ODI series against Australia in Hyderabad on Saturday.

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets with 10 balls remaining in the match, thanks to Kedar Jadhav’s unbeaten 81 off 87 deliveries and Dhoni’s unbeaten 59 off 72 balls. India now lead the ODI series 1-0.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match -

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma notched their 28th fifty-plus stand in ODIs in the first match against Australia. It is the fourth most fifty-run stands by Indian pairs in ODIs. Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar lead the pack with 55 fifty-plus stands. Kohli and Rohit set the record for the most fifty-plus stands (seven) by an Indian pair against Australia in ODIs.

MS Dhoni scored his 13th fifty-plus score against Australia in ODIs. The former captain has the joint third most fifty-plus scores (players batting at number four and downwards) with Mahela Jayawardene against Australia.

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav strung the second highest fifth wicket stand against Australia. They shared an unbeaten partnership of 141 runs.

Aaron Finch recorded his ninth duck in ODIs in this match. The opening batsman has scored 186 runs in his last 15 innings across all formats.

Ravindra Jadeja recorded the best economy rate in ODIs played in Hyderabad with 10 overs bowled. The spinner didn’t pick up any wickets, but conceded just 33 runs in his 10-over spell.

Alex Carey and Nathan and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who put on a 53-run stand, recorded the fifth best seven-wicket stand for Australia against India in India.

