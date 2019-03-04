India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the 2nd ODI in Nagpur - MS Dhoni eyes history

India will be aiming to produce another complete performance against Australia in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday. The Virat-Kohli led team ticked all the boxes to thrash Australia by six wickets in the series opener on Saturday. It was a welcome win for India after losing the T20 series 0-2.

With only four ODIs remaining before the World Cup, the hosts will look to finalise the “two available spots” in an otherwise settled squad for the all important tournament. Ahead of second ODI encounter, here’s a look at the Statistical preview of the 2nd ODI in Nagpur -

6/8: 6 out of 8 previous ODIs at this venue have been won by the team chasing.

7/8: India have won 7 of the last 8 ODIs between the two sides in India.

292: The average first innings score at this venue in ODIs.

0/3: AUS has never won an ODI at V.C.A. Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur vs IND in 3 ODIs.

o Lost by 99 runs in 2009

o Lost by 6 wickets in 2013

o Lost by 7 wickets in 2017

11/13: ODI series victories for Australia in bilateral series in Asia (consisting of 3+ matches) since 2000.

o The only exceptions are: Vs India in 2013/14 (where AUS lost 2-3) and Vs India in 2017/18 (where AUS lost 1-4).

o This includes a streak of 9 successive bilateral ODI series victories in Asia (3+ match series) from 2001 to 2012.

15.88 vs 38.38: Aaron Finch’s average as ODI skipper (15.88) vs his average as a player (38.38).

82.06 vs 51.29: Virat Kohli’s average as ODI skipper (82.06) vs his average as a player (51.29).

5/5: Virat Kohli has converted each of his last 5 ODI fifties to centuries at home: -

o 121 vs NZ, Mumbai, 2017

o 113 vs NZ, Kanpur, 2017

o 140 vs WIN, Guwahati, 2018

o 157* vs WIN, Vizag, 2018

o 107 vs WIN, Pune, 2018

73%: India win 73% of the time whenever Kedar Jadhav is involved in a partnership of 50+ runs (11 out of 15 prior instances).

85%: 85% of Kedar Jadhav’s ODI wickets are batsmen batting in the top-6 (22/26).

65.36: Kedar Jadhav’s batting average at #6, the highest by any to have scored 500+ ODI runs at that position.

73: Dhawan-Sharma needs 73 runs to complete 1000 runs for the opening wicket vs AUS in ODIs.

10: Ravindra Jadeja is 10 runs away from completing 2,000 ODI runs.

o He will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and 3rd Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.

33: More runs for MS Dhoni to reach 17,000 runs across formats.

o He will be the 6 th Indian to this landmark after Tendulkar (34,357), Dravid (24,208), Kohli (19,453), Ganguly (18,575) & Sehwag (17,253).

o His split is as follows: Tests – 4,876; ODIs – 10,474; T20Is – 1,617.

66: Runs for Rohit Sharma to reach 3,000 ODI runs in India.

o He will be the 9th Indian to this landmark after Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dravid, Ganguly, Azharuddin & Sehwag.

120.51: Glenn Maxwell’s strike rate in ODIs, the highest by any player in this format (min. 2000 runs).

10: More fours for Virat Kohli to reach 1,000 fours in ODIs.

o He will be the 12th player overall and the fourth Indian after Tendulkar (2016), Sehwag (1132) & Ganguly (1122) to this landmark.

150.50 : MSD’s batting average in 2019, the best by any batsman in 2019 (min. 5 innings).

o It is also second-best batting average in a calendar year by those who have scored a

minimum 300 runs after Andrew Jones (NZ) whose average was 164.50 in 1989.

6/123: Shikhar Dhawan has been at the striker’s end at the beginning of an innings just 6 times in his career: He’s been at the non-striker’s end 117 times overall.

4: Jason Behrendorff has dismissed Dhawan in 4 times in 8 International matches, the most by any Australian bowler.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 20:02 IST