India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the third ODI in Melbourne

India chased down Australia’s 299-run target to win the second one-day internatonal by six wickets and level the series in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni steered India to victory with an unbeaten 55, while skipper Virat Kohli hit 104. The series has moved to a decider in Melbourne on Friday.

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this clash -

285: Average first innings score at the Melbourne Cricket Ground extrapolated over last 10 ODIs is 285 excluding rain-affected matches.

2/10: Australia have won just two of their last 10 ODIs. This sequence includes a 0-5 series loss to England in England and a 1-2 series loss to South Africa in Australia.

5: Australia are coming from 5 consecutive bilateral ODI series defeats at the hands of South Africa, England (Twice), India and New Zealand. Australia’s last bilateral ODI series win came against Pakistan at home in 2017.

4/5: Chasing teams have won 4 out of last 5 ODIs at MCG.

12: India have won only 12 ODIs against Australia in Australia out of 50. India have lost 36 and 2 ended without a result. India’s win rate against Australia in Australia is thus 24.00%.

5: India have won 5 ODIs against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground out of 14. India have lost 9 at this venue against Australia. India’s last win at MCG against Australia came in 2008.

0: Australia have never lost 3 consecutive ODI bilateral series at home.

0: India have never won any bilateral ODI series in Australia.

86.16: Virat Kohli’s batting average as skipper, the best by any ODI skipper (min. 1000 runs).

33: Shikhar Dhawan is only 33 runs away from completing 5,000 runs in ODIs. With Dhawan having batted 116 times prior to this match, he can become the 4th fastest to reach this landmark after Kohli (114), Viv Richards (114) and Amla (101).

10: Ravindra Jadeja is 10 runs away from completing 2,000 ODI runs. He will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and third Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.

1: Mohammed Shami is 1 wicket away from completing 250 international wickets. He has 144 in Tests, 97 in ODIs and 8 in T20Is.

3: Mohammed Shami is 3 wickets away from completing 100 ODI wickets.

4: Jasprit Bumrah is 4 wickets behind from completing 50 ODI wickets away from India.

1: Kuldeep Yadav is 1 wicket away from completing 50 ODI wickets away from India.

4: Aaron Finch is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches as an outfielder.

92: The pair of Rohit-Shikhar is 92 runs away from completing 1,000 runs against Australia in ODIs. They will become the first Indian pair and 4th overall to put on 1,000+ runs against Australia.

4: Glenn Maxwell is 4 wickets away from completing 50 ODI wickets.

53: Ambati Rayudu is 53 runs behind from completing 1,000 ODI runs outside India.

173: Rohit Sharma is 173 runs away from becoming highest run-getter for India in Australia in ODIs.

34: MS Dhoni is only 34 runs behind from completing 1,000 ODI runs in Australia. He will become the fourth Indian to achieve this record after Tendulkar, Rohit and Kohli.

28: Rohit is also only 28 runs behind from becoming highest ODI run-getter for India at MCG. Rohit will go past Kris Srikkanth’s tally of 368 runs.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 18:28 IST