India vs Australia: Numbers reveal what skipper Virat Kohli should do at toss in Hyderabad ODI

After losing the T20I series, Virat Kohli and his troops will look to make amends in the first ODI of the against Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts were blanked 0-2 in the shortest format and now the Aussies will look to hit them hard in the five-match ODI series as well.

Australia enjoy a stunning record in Hyderabad where they hold a 100 percent record against India so far. The Aussies beat India by 47 runs on 2007 and then two years later, they edged the hosts by 3 runs.

With both form and history on the visitors’ side, India will look to find the blueprint for a crucial win during the toss. Four out of five previous ODIs at this venue have been won by the team that has won the toss. Also, Kohli must look to bat first in this ODI as the team batting first has won three out of five ODIs here.

Earlier, India capped their memorable tour of Australia, where they registered their first ever test series victory Down Under, by claiming the three-match ODI series 2-1 in January. It was a brilliant show by the Indian cricket team as they registered their first ever bilateral series win on Australian soil.

The Indian cricket team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss.

The five-match series against Australia is naturally important for a handful of Indian players who want to nail down their places with solid performances against the tourists who have slipped to sixth in world rankings.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 09:11 IST