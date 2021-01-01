India vs Australia: ‘This is the modern trend,’ Farokh Engineer backs Kohli’s ‘personal decision’ of taking paternity leave

cricket

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 21:46 IST

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer isn’t pleased with people trolling and criticising Virat Kohli who had flown back to India on paternity leave.

The Indian skipper returned home after the first Test in Adelaide which India lost by 8-wickets after registering their lowest total in the longest format. In his absence, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane took charge and led India to a stunning victory in Melbourne and levelled the series 1-1.

Following India’s comeback, Kohli had to face backlash on social media as some of the cricket fanatics didn’t like his departure when the team needed him the most.

Reacting to this, Engineer stated that Kohli made a personal decision to be with his wife which is nothing wrong.

“I disagree with that [trolling Kohli]. Why would you do that? He has made a personal decision to be with his wife to have the first child, which is not too unfair to ask for. It’s just like South America, they are very passionate about their football (so are we about cricket). If we lose abroad or anywhere, our house is on fire the next day. But, the very next day, as soon as you do well, you’ll be top of the tree. You’re God. This is how passionate we are. You can’t help it,” Engineer told Sportskeeda.

The former Indian cricketer went on to say that if he had been at Kohli’s place, he would have chosen the team, especially after getting hammered in the pink-ball Test. However, Engineer refused to blame the current Indian skipper for putting family first.

“I would have rather played for India, especially with India not having done so well in the first match. My thought would have been for my country. But I don’t blame Virat Kohli for being with his family. This is the modern trend. I think it’s just an age difference,” Engineer said further.