India vs Australia: Vijay Shankar’s brilliant innings cut short by unlucky dismissal – Watch

Vijay Shankar was on course for his first half-century in ODIs in the Nagpur match against Australia on Tuesday, but he was unfortunately out on 46 in the most unluckiest manner. Virat Kohli struck a delivery from Adam Zampa down the ground and the bowler managed to get his fingertips on the ball as it hit the stumps with Shankar just outside the crease at the non-striker’s end. The all-rounder was looking to give Kohli a start, but by the time he realised that he could be run out, he didn’t have enough time to put his bat behind the crease. This unlucky dismissal broke a flourishing partnership of 81 runs between Shankar and Kohli.

Uff!

Kohli vs Vijay Partnership breaks here 😑

Vijay Shankar 46(41)

Well played#INDvAUS #ODI

Following Shankar’s wicket, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni fell in quick succession, leaving India in a precarious position.

Earlier in the match, India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma made an unwanted record. Rohit got out for a duck in a home ODI for the first time in his career. When Pat Cummins bowled a short and wide ball in the sixth delivery of the first over, the Mumbai batsman went for the upper cut and presented a catch for Adam Zampa at third man. Rohit hasn’t been in the best of form in his recent innings. He has scored one half-century in his last 8 innings.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 15:53 IST