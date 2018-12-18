India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and team set abysmal record after loss in Perth Test

The Australian bowlers were all fired up and came out all guns blazing and they clinched the second Test in just over an hour. There was some resistance by Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, but once Mitchell Starc dismissed Vihari, it was only a matter of time before the rest of the batting order was sent back to the hut.

India were bundled out for 140 and conceded the match by 143 runs. Australia are now on level terms in the series and everything is perfectly set up for the Boxing Test match. With this loss, India have lost seven matches in overseas conditions, which is the most by any Indian team in foreign shores.

“As a team I think we played well in patches and that’s something that we can hold on to and take forward in the next game. Australia played better cricket than us, especially with the bat and getting 330 on that sort of a pitch was a bit too much. They deserved to win,” Kohli said after the match.

India missed a trick by not playing a spinner on a surface where Nathan Lyon picked up 8 wickets and was adjudged man of the match. However, Kohli said that as a management group they did not think about playing a spinner when they looked at the pitch on the first morning.

“We thought four quicks would be enough. Nathan Lyon bowled really well on this wicket. With the skill levels and consistency that he has to get something out of this wicket was really good. We never thought about the spin option to be honest,” the captain added.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 10:16 IST