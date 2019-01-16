India vs Australia: Virat Kohli appears on Chahal TV, calls it his biggest ‘achievement’ - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli had a chat with Yuzvendra Chahal on his show called Chahal TV after leading India to yet another victory in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Tuesday. Kohli expressed jokingly that appearing on Chahal TV is a bigger achievement than scoring 39 ODI centuries.

“I never thought that I will have the opportunity to make an appearance on Chahal TV, I think this achievement is bigger than scoring 39 ODI centuries,” said Kohli.

Meet Chahal TV's debutant 📺 - Captain @imVkohli 😁😁



In our fun segment, we get the Indian captain talking about his 39th ODI ton, the @msdhoni finish & a lot more



BCCI

When Chahal asked Kohli about the plan after MS Dhoni joined him in the middle, Kohli said that they were looking to rotate the strike.

“When MS Dhoni came to the crease, we had a plan of rotating the strike. And when Dhoni is batting, he talks a lot. So whenever I was confused whether I should go for my shots or not, Dhoni would say that there is a lot of time remaining in the match, so there’s no need for shots,” said Kohli.

Kohli backed MS Dhoni’s abilities to still perform at the international level. He said that Dhoni was sluggish in the first ODI because he had just arrived in Australia.

“There has been a way in which Dhoni usually plays and we got to see his game once again. It’s little difficult to just come in and start scoring runs, the body is jet-lagged and tired,” said Kohli.

India take on Australia in the third and final ODI in Melbourne on Friday.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 15:32 IST