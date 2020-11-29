e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record in second ODI

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record in second ODI

Virat Kohli may have missed out on his 44th ODI ton, but the Indian skipper bettered the record of his predecessor MS Dhoni in terms of hitting most boundaries in ODIs as a captain.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L), former captain MS Dhoni (R)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L), former captain MS Dhoni (R)
         

India’s poor run continued in the fifty-over format as the men-in-blue lost the second ODI to Australia by 51 runs in Sydney on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth total of 390 runs, the visitors ended up scoring 338 for 9 in their quote of fifty overs.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer of his team, amassing 89 runs off 87 deliveries with the help of 2 sixes and 7 boundaries. He may have missed out on his 44th ODI ton, but the Indian skipper bettered the record of his predecessor MS Dhoni in terms of hitting most boundaries in ODIs as a captain.

Kohli reached this feat in the 15th over of the Indian innings. Kohli hit a boundary off the third ball and surpassed Dhoni with 500 boundaries as a captain in ODIs. He now has 505 boundaries too his credit as a skipper. Moreover, he is now the first Indian skipper on the list after RT Ponting (794), Stephen Fleming (670) and Greame Smith (630).

Kohli also completed 200 runs against Australia in ODIs. He is the third batsman on the list after Sachin Tendulkar (3077) and Rohit Sharma (2208).

Kohli also notched up 22000 international runs in this game. He is the 8th batsman to do so. Kohli now has 11,977 runs in ODIs, 7,240 in Tests, and 2,794 in T20Is.

Talking about the game, the Australian hosts demolished the Indian attack by piling up 398 runs after losing four wickets. In reply, the Indian visitors were completely outplayed, falling 51 runs short.

With this win, Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

