India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co achieve a first for Team India in 12th attempt Down Under

It was a brilliant all-round performance from the Indian cricket team as they registered a historic win over Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide on Monday. Cheteshwar Pujara was the top performer with the bat in both innings while the bowlers performed brilliantly as the visitors were able to clinch the match by 31 runs on Day 5. (AS IT HAPPENED)

This was the first time that India won the first match of a Test series in Australia. When it comes to SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations, this was the sixth time that India have achieved this feat with the last instance coming in the 2008-09 series against New Zealand where they went on to win the series 1-0.

Instances of India winning 1st Test of the series in SENA countries

vs New Zealand, 1967-68 (3-1)

vs New Zealand, 1975-76 (1-1)

vs England, 1986 (2-0)

vs South Africa, 2006-07 (1-2)

vs New Zealand, 2008-09 (1-0)

vs Australia, 2018-19 (1-0*)

Chasing 323 in the final innings, Australia were all out for 291 with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each. Nathan Lyon (38 off 47 balls) played a gritty knock at the bottom of the innings but the task proved to be too much for the hosts as they were bowled out in 119.5 overs.

THAT IS IT! #TeamIndia has done it! Another glorious chapter added to our love affair with Adelaide. Got close in the end, but India win by 31 runs and lead the series 1-0 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hmW1Lla2q8 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2018

Batting first, India were all out for 250 in their first innings and then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead. India made 307 in their second innings to set Australia a challenging target.

