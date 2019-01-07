India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co celebrate historic win with Fortnite dance

Team India registered a historic series win in Australia, breaking a 70-year jinx as they took home the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a 2-1 win.

The visitors began the series with a narrow win in Adelaide and followed it up with a 137-run thrashing of the hosts in the Boxing Day Melbourne Test. However, they couldn’t end on a winning note as run forced the Sydney Test to a draw.

Nevertheless, the downpour failed to dampen the Indian players’ spirits as they merrily danced, celebrating the historic win with their fans.

Their impromptu jig was reminiscent of the one seen in the wildly-popular online video game Fortnite.

It is the first time India have managed a win Down Under since they began touring Australia in 1947-48 and skipper Virat Kohli said that he was proud to lead this group of players who have thrived to do well on foreign shores.

“Firstly I want to say, I’ve never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we’ve been able to build over the last 12 months. Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time. Only one word to say, I’m proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good. Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment. By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile,” he said.

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs, with the first one due to be played at the SCG on 12 January.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:05 IST