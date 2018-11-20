India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is such a nice guy off the field - Mitchell Starc

His teammates might have a different opinion about India skipper Virat Kohli, but Australia pacer Mitchell Starc believes that Kohli is a completely different character off the field and someone he enjoys sharing a laugh with. In fact, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer feels that while he is intensity personified on the field, Kohli quite enjoys letting the hair down off it and even enjoys playing games with his teammates on the playstation. Starc went on to add that there will be no ill feelings at all when the two teams clash in the opening T20I on Wednesday.

“I don’t get that feeling at all. We had some good battles on the field through that series, all in good fun and had a few laughs about it and caught up after one of the Test matches,” Starc told cricket.com.au.

“I’m sure I’ll have a few chats with him over this series and share a laugh and chat about the series once it’s done,” he added.

While Kohli had quite a few rundowns with the Australians in the previous series in India, especially their then skipper Steve Smith, Starc feels that the India skipper is a joy to be with off the pitch.

“I got to know him a fair bit off the field and I think probably know him a bit better than some of my Australian teammates. (They) obviously only see them on the cricket field and the general public see what a competitor he is and how much he loves the challenge of performing home and away and to be one of the best players in the world.

“I’ve got to see a bit off the field, where he’s very different. (He’s) such a nice guy off the field, he’s got a lot of time for everyone and just loves to be part of the boys, whether its playing FIFA or being around the team room,” Starc said.

India are currently ranked second in ICC T20 rankings while Australia are ranked third, but despite their being one spot between the two teams there seems to quite a big difference between the two sides when it comes to on-field performances. Things don’t really good for Australia, especially considering India wiped the floor with Australia last time two teams played each other Down Under, winning series 3-0.

Australia, despite the trials and tribulations of the last few months still have some great players and the series will be more than a competitive one but if the past is anything to go by the visitors won’t be coming bearing any presents in the series scheduled in the very near future.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 10:13 IST